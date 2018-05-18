New ‘My Hero Academia’ Artwork Unmasks A Fan-Favorite Hero

My Hero Academia is full of wacky, yet fantastic character designs, but the nature of its world of heroes mean that fans don’t often get to see how some characters look without their famous hero outfits.

But thanks to new sketches spotted in a compilation book for the series, now fans can see how U.A. Academy hero-in-training Shoji Mezo looks without the mask he’s always seen wearing.

Spotted in the Ultra Archive art book for the series, fans now see how Shoji looks maskless and as his Quirk implied, his mouth looks just like the mouths he can protrude from his limbs. Though seeing that same mouth on his face is a bit different than one would expect.

Shoji’s shown off his mouth before, but has always covered his face in and out of his hero costume. His Quirk is Dupli-Arms, which allows him to duplicate different parts of his body and spread them out throughout his limbs. His ability is seen as highly useful when gathering information, and it was last seen being used to transport a very injured Midoriya while they fought Tokoyami and tried to protect Bakugo in the latest episode.

So although Shoji’s mouth shouldn’t be a surprise, it still feels like a surprise given the different ways we’ve seen him contort his limbs to fit the situation.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Now’s the best time to get into the series as it’s possibly the hottest the series has been since its inception. The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.