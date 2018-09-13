‘My Hero Academia’ Teases Next Arc With Big New Blurb

My Hero Academia just finished up its big “Hero License Exam Arc,” which means that it’s time to start looking ahead to what’s next! The next wave of My Hero Academia promos are now out, and they tease the start of the anime’s next storyline!

Check out the first details of the My Hero Academia‘s upcoming second semester story arc for Izuku and the Class 1-A at U.A. Academy!

“My Hero Academia, episode 62, “A Season For Encounters”

The Second Semester Begins! But Izuku and Bakugou are Under House Arrest!

The Class 1-A learn about Hero Internships during the opening ceremony. Izuku, who is under house arrest, learns of the curriculum from his classmates and worries he wouldn’t be able to catch up.

This Week’s Twice: Heading Out Crime is rampant with the absence of a Symbol of Peace. Twice, a man from the League of Villains, meets a certain man in the chaos…”

These episode synopses do admittedly spoil the big conflict that’s currently unfolding in the anime: namely the second fight between Bakugo and Izuku, which is where the previous episode left things. Whatever the outcome of that fight, it seems clear that both Bakugo and Izuku will have to suffer the consequences of unleashing their quirks for an unsanctioned battle. With U.A. students now living full time in a dorm apartment, a house arrest sentence will force Izuku and Bakugo into some close quarters. One has to wonder if the U.A. faculty don’t do that on purpose, in order to force these two leaders of Class 1-A to finally settle their differences, and possibly step up as co-inheritors of All Might’s legacy.

…Meanwhile, after the big reveal that the League of Villains Vanguard Action Squad infiltrated the Hero License Exam‘, the final part of these teasers reveal that the Action Squad is still plotting in the wings, with Twice set for a pivotal meeting.

Are you excited for My Hero Academia’s next story arc? Let us know in the comments!

