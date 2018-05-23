‘My Hero Academia’ Has Fans Wondering About Dabi and Todoroki’s Connection

Warning: This article contains spoilers!

My Hero Academia just aired a pivotal episode that saw the League of Villains’ Vanguard Action Squad successfully complete its mission: capturing Katsuki Bakugo! However, while fans are going nuts about what happened to Bakugo, and the emotional reaction that it caused, there was another small moment that got fans talking: a passing glance that could lead to one of the biggest reveals in My Hero Academia!

The look in question came when fire quirk villain Dabi snatched the containment orb holding Bakugo out of the air, an instant before Shoto Todoroki could grab it and make the rescue. As Dabi took the orb, he made a point to address Shoto directly, saying “So sad… Shoto Todoroki.”

For a lot of My Hero Academia anime fans, this is the first real hint of what has become a massive fan theory among the manga readers: that Dabi is a Todoroki, and another son of fiery no. 2 pro hero, Endeavor!

What we’ve learned so far is that Endeavor might be one of the best pro heroes in the world, but he’s also a pretty crappy and downright abusive father. Endeavor’s bio clearly breaks down his offspring count:

Shoto (Son)

Fuyumi (Daughter)

2 Unnamed sons

That breakdown leaves a lot of room for Endeavor to have had a least one son who went bad, as a result of his father’s abusive ways. However, as you can see below, the fandom is pretty decisively split over whether or not this theory holds any water.

It’s not a spoiler to say that the manga hasn’t yet answered this particular question, so there is no big spoiler to reveal. As the Reddit user above notes, there are more than a few clues that hold water when looked at – and going through the motions to animate that moment between Dabi and Shoto is a purposeful move that implies more than just a coincidence or frivolous exchange.

Right now, things look bleak for Class 1-A and the U.A. heroes, but as you can see in the preview above, Bakugo’s classmates aren’t going to take his capture lying down! Thanks to quick thinking by Momo Yaoyorozu, Izuku Midoriya, Eijiro Kirishima, and other members of Class 1-A can now tail All Might and the Pro Heroes to the League of Villains’ hideout in a nearby province. And that’s when the anime will official enter the manga’s “Hideout Raid Arc.”

My Hero Academia is simulcasting season 3 Sub episodes every Saturday on Hulu and Funimation streaming services. My Hero Academia English Dub is now airing Saturday nights on Toonami.