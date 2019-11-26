My Hero Academia Reveals Todoroki’s Protective Side

My Hero Academia‘s last few arcs have focused on how Endeavor has been struggling to fit into his new role as the number one hero. This has had both positive and negative ramifications on those around him, especially his family, and the latest arc of the series has given fans another close look at the Todoroki family due to Shoto Todoroki, Katsuki Bakugo, and Izuku Midoriya all serving their new mandatory work studies under the pro. A wrench was thrown into things even further with the latest couple of chapters introducing a villain who has a huge beef with Endeavor from seven years back.

Chapter 251 of the series follows up on the intense kidnapping of Natsu Todoroki from the last chapter, and shows off a whole new protective side of Shoto as he rushes into the fight against the deranged villain Ending to save his brother.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Natsu currently wrapped within Ending’s strange quirk, and Ending doing whatever he can to goad Endeavor into killing him as his wishes, Shoto rushes into the fight and pushes his fire farther than ever before. Throughout this work study period, Endeavor had challenged his son to use his fire quirk to propel him faster. Focusing his flames on a single point before exploding it in a powerful burst, it works like a rocket ship taking off.

With his brother in danger, Shoto finally manages to make this work as quickly as he’s been training to. Not only does he use his quirk to quickly burn away Ending’s incoming attack, Todoroki dashes forward with enough speed to use both his ice and fire quirks in tandem to unleash a powerful attack on Ending before he has the chance to react.

This work study has been Todoroki’s first since getting his provisional hero license, and although he and his father don’t always see eye to eye, Chapter 251 shows that he’ll use his father’s knowledge to better himself and his rescue abilities as a hero. Especially when his brother’s life is on the line. He’s not going to lose another sibling.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.