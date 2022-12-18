My Hero Academia Gives Mirio MVP Award After His Season 6 Comeback

My Hero Academia has kicked off the climax of its first major arc of the sixth season of the anime, and Mirio Togata was given the MVP award thanks to his big comeback to the action in the newest episode of the series! The fight between the heroes and villains has only gotten more troubling for the heroes as after failing to completely take down Tomura Shigaraki before, now he's been joined by Dabi and the rest of the League of Villains members. It's been a pretty rough road for each of the heroes as they have been running ragged just to keep fighting.

As My Hero Academia Season 6 winds down the first major arc of its run, things are reaching a fever point as the villains try to make one final move against the heroes. Thankfully, there are still some heroes who have the ability to keep fighting and that includes a major surprise one as Mirio Togata, the young hero Lemillion, was able to regain his quirk and got right back into the fight against the Nomus, Gigantomachia and the other villains before it was too late:

How Does Mirio Get Back His Power?

Episode 125 of My Hero Academia sees Mirio returning to the fight right when Best Jeanist needs help the most and Deku and the other heroes are too damaged to move. It's revealed that he had been spending his time fighting the other villains in the other bases, and quickly made it to the main battlefield thanks to his power. As for that power, it's revealed that he was actually able to get his quirk back thanks to Eri's help.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Sees a Surprising Hero Comeback | My Hero Academia Unveils The Hilarious Hero Name of Bakugo

A flashback reveals that while Eri had been training her rewind quirk behind the scenes while everything else has gone down, Mirio approached her to ask whether or not she could use his power to help bring his own Quirk back. Thankfully, it's confirmed to have worked as Mirio quickly is not only able to use his quirk as well as he did before but he's able to readjust his body to using his quirk like the old days.

What are you hoping to see from Mirio now that he's gotten his quirk back in Season 6? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!