My Hero Academia Star Lends Voice to Marvel in Venom: Let Their Be Carnage

Following the conclusion of the fifth season of My Hero Academia, the Shonen series wasted little time in confirming that the heroes, and villains, of UA Academy would be returning for a sixth which will adapt the “War Arc”, giving us the biggest battle of the franchise to date. Though the world of Eddie Brock and Venom hasn’t ever crossed over into the Class of 1-A, it seems that the two franchises have met thanks in part to the voice actor of teacher Aizawa, aka the former vigilante who goes by the name of Eraserhead.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is slated to arrive later this week, finally bringing to life the son of the popular symbiote, Carnage. With the serial killer Cletus Kassady, played by Woody Harrelson, using his newfound power to cut a bloody swath across the city, it’s up to Eddie and Venom to once again spring into action while trying to live with one another. Tom Hardy will be reprising the role of Eddie Brock once again, though his voice will, obviously, be different when it comes to other countries showing the movie, with Japan being no exception as the voice actor of Aizawa will be jumping into the role.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared that Junichi Suwabe, the voice actor of Eraserhead in My Hero Academia, will be taking on the role of Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock, which will be another notch in the actor’s belt with Suwabe playing pivotal roles in anime series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Record of Ragnarok, and Demon Slayer to name a few:

Junichi Suwabe, VA of Aizawa, is also the Japanese VA of Eddie Brock in #Venom let there be #Carnage pic.twitter.com/P5wHrnQyV0 — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) September 28, 2021

Eraserhead had quite a lot on his mind when the fifth season of My Hero Academia’s anime came to a close, with the UA teacher discovering that his former friend, Oboro, was in actuality the villain Kurogiri. Transformed into a Nomu by the League of Villains, the former young hero was tasked with protecting Shigiraki and was brainwashed into becoming one of the biggest villains in Kohei Horikoshi’s series. Rest assured, the sixth season of the series has a major role for Eraserhead, who is seeking vengeance for the manipulation of his friend that he thought to be dead.

What do you think of Junichi taking on the role of Eddie Brock in Japan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.