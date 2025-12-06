My Hero Academia Creator Honors Uravity With Anime’s Penultimate Episode Release

We are one week away from saying goodbye to My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation, and Kohei Horikoshi is making good use of the time left. For quite some time, Horikoshi has had a track record of releasing new art to accompany new anime episodes, highlighting characters that played the biggest roles. With the penultimate installment now streaming, the manga artist who created UA Academy has shared a fresh take on Ochaco Uraraka, honoring Uravity as the female hero has one of the biggest moments with the love of her life, Izuku Midoriya.

Now that Shigaraki and All For One have been defeated, the heroes, young and old, are attempting to pick up the pieces and put Hero Society back together. On top of the rebuilding effort, Class 1-A is returning to school to continue their journey of becoming the world’s greatest heroes, though, to be honest, they probably don’t need to go to school anymore at this point. Despite the physical confrontations now finished, one of Ochaco’s biggest challenges takes place in this recent episode, aka revealing her feelings to Deku. Throughout the final battle, Uravity and Toga struggled for the fate of Hero Society while also fighting for Deku’s affection. During this new pivotal scene, Deku and Uravity are able to finally share the one-on-one moment that many fans have been waiting for. Luckily, Kohei Horikoshi was able to capitalize on this fact with new art you can check out below.

What Will Happen in The Final Episode?

Studio BONES

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, expect My Hero Academia’s final episode to cover events in the present and the future. In the manga’s final chapter, Kohei Horikoshi created some new material to flesh out Class 1-A’s future further. While several questions surround how the anime series will end, there is plenty of material to pull from for Studio BONES as fans debate what moments from the manga will make their way to the final episode.

Luckily, the superhero shonen universe won’t end on the small screen when My Hero Academia’s television series ends next week. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will release its second season in January of next year, once again following the misadventures of Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster. Fans shouldn’t expect Bakugo, Deku, or Shoto Todoroki to appear in the spin-off’s future, but some familiar faces are sure to make appearances if the anime continues to pull from its source material. Endeavor, All Might, Mirko, Fat Gum, and several other pro heroes will have their past explored. Also, while not yet confirmed, there is the possibility that a new My Hero Academia movie might be in the works, as the previous entry, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, was not billed as the last. Considering that the anime adaptation is exploring the future of Class 1-A, a new movie could potentially show the young heroes as adults, years following the defeat of the League of Villains.

