This ‘My Hero Academia’ x ‘Street Fighter’ Mash-Up Goes Plus Ultra

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia has some of the strongest character designs in all of manga and anime, and fans have tested the strength of these designs with all sorts of great fan-art blending the series with other popular franchises.

One fan proves that My Hero Academia fits into another franchise with strong character design, Street Fighter, with a new take on Tsuyu Asui. Check out the great fan-art below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist @Kellzallday shared the above mash-up art combining Tsuyu with Street Fighter‘s Ibuki to impressive results. Not only does it imagine an older Tsuyu, but combining the idea with the ninja Ibuki makes for a great blend. This take features a spin on Ibuki’s raccoon pal as well, with Froppy carrying along a small toad friend.

Given the types of fighting and ninjutsu techniques would be available with Tsuyu’s tongue, she would be a powerful fighter to contend with. Although My Hero Academia has had fighting game outings before, fans would most likely appreciate an experience closer to one seen in the Street Fighter series. @Kellzallday will be working on a few of these My Hero Academia and Street Fighter pieces, so you should check them out on Twitter to see which mash-ups come next.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Fans are currently waiting for the series to make its anime return later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019 overall. It’s hard to blame fans for their eagerness as the third season of the series ended on a major cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3, new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series.

