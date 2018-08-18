‘My Hero Academia’ Meets Studio Ghibli In This Magical Crossover

My Hero Academia fan art continues to dominate social media, with a new Studio Ghibli crossover drawing particular attention this week.

The illustration came from Reddit user u/jamesmocha, who did a mash-up of My Hero Academia and My Neighbor Totoro. The result — “My Neighbor Todoroki” — is already a massive hit online.

The image shows Midoriya and Todoroki standing in for Satsuki and Totoro, respectively. Midoriya holds the signature red umbrella over his head, looking characteristically jumpy. Beside him is a massive animal spirit with a familiar half-white, half-red bowl cut and a burn over one eye. He has two different colored irises and somehow wears the same vacant expression as Class 1-A’s top student.

“Strangely enough, I think this could be a great film,” one person commented.

“The sign even says ‘Class 1-A’ in [Japanese characters,]” pointed out someone else.

“Who boured boiling water on the owl?” joked one commenter.

My Hero Academia continues its systematic takeover of the anime world. In less than three seasons, it has somehow risen to the popularity of shows like Naruto, with many fans drawing comparisons between the two for better or for worse.

It shows no sign of slowing down, either. Earlier this summer, series creator Kohei Horikoshi made his first professional appearance in the U.S. at San Diego Comic-Con. By all accounts, he drew a big enough crowd to have held a panel in Hall H, right beside DC and Marvel Comics.

For those unfamiliar with the series, My Hero Academia takes place in a fictional future where superpowers have begun to emerge in the human population across the globe. The series is set several generations in, at a point when about 80% of people have some kind of ability — known as a quirk.

The main character, Midoriya, is affectionately referred to as “Green Naruto” in fandom circles online. He has an overwhelming ambition to become the the world’s greatest hero, though he is born without a quirk. However, his idol passes down a rare transferable power, giving him a chance to make it onto the high profile “pro hero” stage.

The series is now in its third season, and is roughly halfway through the story set forth in its source anime. New episodes air on TokyoTV, while simulcasting in the U.S. on Hulu and Crunchyroll. My Hero Academia premieres in Japanese with English subtitles every Saturday at 4 a.m. ET.