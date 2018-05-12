‘My Hero Academia’ Proves Class 1-B Is As Good As Izuku’s Gang

My Hero Academia surprised fans this past weekend when it was able to keep up with the pace set up by the previous episode and delivered another set of tense confrontations between heroes and villains.

Class 1-B has been in the background of U.A. Academy, but during the villains’ ambush on the forest boot camp Tetsutetsu and Itsuka proved just how great Class 1-B can be against villains too.

Class 1-B had been introduced with a chip on their shoulder during the series’ second season, as many of them want to prove their just as good if not better than the essential first round drafts. Tetsutetsu already felt bad because they have less experience against villains, and after they were cleared for battle he and Itsuka took on the villainous Mustard.

After tracking Mustard to the center of his poison gas vortex, Tetsutetsu was struggling against the villain after getting shot in the face. Mustard was able to track their movements in the gas, so he had the upperhand the entire time. But after Mustard ridiculed them, Tetsutetsu and Itsuka were able to fight back after their ingenious ploy.

Itsuka uses her Giant Hands Quirk and waves the gas away, this confuses the motion of the gas so Mustard is unable to keep track of Tetsutetsu, who is able to sneak up and deliver the finishing blow.

The fights with the villainous Vanguard Action Squad is definitely a show for every student this season, and now fans will see what other hidden tricks they have up their sleeves in the coming battle.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.