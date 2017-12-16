Who is the Blonde Girl in the ‘My Hero Academia: The Movie’ Teaser?

The first visual for My Hero Academia: The Movie excited fans for its upcoming Summer release, but it also has fans scratching their heads over its biggest reveal, a possible brand new character.

The first teaser image for the upcoming film revealed the students of Class 1-A walking into the horizon but also featured someone that is not as instantly recognizable as the other characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The teaser visual visual depicts Midoriya, Uraraka, Todoroki, Tsuyu, Bakugo, Mineta, Iida, Kirishima, Yayorozu, walking towards something with the words “The Movie Has Come!!” in flashy letters. But also shows a mysterious blonde girl whose identity has yet to be revealed.

My Hero Academia: The Movie Teaser Key Visual. pic.twitter.com/cKK2pt0CiX — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) December 16, 2017

Her outfit seems casual compared to Class 1-A’s hero get up, so that implies a few things. She could either be someone integral to the plot who needs saving, or maybe even someone the Class 1-A has been tasked with protecting.

As creator Kohei Horikoshi has revealed the movie will follow an original story, it could be possible she’s someone either entirely new to the series or even someone we’ve seen before. His direct translated quote is actually, “that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more,” so this could also mean something else as well.

The blonde girl could be a character we’ve seen in the anime or manga, and has yet to be explored in a suitable way. Her casual clothing could also imply that she’s a hero out of costume. There aren’t too many Blonde characters in My Hero Academia, but one in particular stands out and has yet to receive a back story: Mt. Lady.

Horikoshi once said at one point the series was going to be revolved around Mt. Lady, and she is a hero that was prominently featured in the beginning of the series, so maybe Horikoshi planned to tell her story but never quite had the chance? Still, her hair is a different color, and this new character seems to be the same height as the rest of the Class 1-A kids (at least in the angle of the key visual). There’s a good chance she shares the same age as well, or even wearing a wig when in costume.

If you’re eagerly awaiting the next season of the series in anticipation of the movie, it recently recently a new poster teasing the season as well as another image teasing the season during its official announcement. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage? Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.