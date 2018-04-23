‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals New Theme Park Collaboration

My Hero Academia fans are gearing up to have a great year as not only is the manga running strong, but the third season of the anime has finally started and the series will even get its first film later this Summer.

The celebration for the series continues as the series is now getting a special them park in Japan full of My Hero Academia related games, activities, and goods.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The J-World amusement park in Ikebukuro’s Sunshine City in Japan from April 23 to July 18, and fans in attendance will be able to find or win special goods featuring new art of Izuku, Ochaco, Bakugo, Shota, and Aizawa.

J-World amusement park in Ikebukuro’s Sunshine City will be having a #BokuNoHeroAcademia collab to celebrate Season 3, featuring Aizawa, Bakugou, Midoriya, Todoroki, and Ochako in the official art and goods! Order all items today~https://t.co/r2zFO0PGBs pic.twitter.com/JHi7yGS5HZ — Aitai☆Kuji (@AitaiKuji) April 13, 2018

Such new goods include a special menu featuring the series’ characters such as “Midoriya Izuku’s Mini Minced Beef Katsudon & Green Salad Tea,” “Ochaco Uraraka’s Zero Gravity Tapioca Strawberry Milk Float,” “Katsuki Bakugo’s ‘Bakuha’ Orange Cake,” “Shota Aizawa’s Rational Break Brownie Cake,” and “Shota Todoroki’s half-freezing-half-boiling two kinds of Tsukedashi Zaru Chinese Soba.”

But if fans win the “Wild Wild Kyodai Garapon” game, fans can either win a banner, special square, or a mini towels. Or perhaps fans can try and win “Todoroki-kun no Genkai Balance Game” for special badges or message cards. And of course, there will be various exclusive goods available for purchase for those in attendance.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.