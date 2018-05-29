‘My Hero Academia’ Has One Very Surprising Timeline

It goes without saying, but it is pretty hard to keep tabs on all your favorite anime timelines. Tracking a franchise like Dragon Ball might as well be a full-time job, and other series like Bleach get jumbled up real fast. For the most part, My Hero Academia is easy to follow, but there is one thing fans should know.

So far, the majority of the series has gone on in under a year. Yes, that’s right; Izuku is still a first-year high school student, and he has already been through a lot.

Over on Twitter, fans began buzzing about the timeline of My Hero Academia when a fan pointed out something important. Caleb Cook broke down the manga’s timeline — and the anime’s by proxy — to inform everyone not much time has passed since Izuku started high school.

When you break things down, My Hero Academia began with Izuku in his last year of middle school. The April start date caught up with him beginning his final year. The spring term marks the moment when Izuku met All Might while the winter term saw the boy inherit One For All. Finally, that March saw Izuku prepare to enter UA Academy after he passed the Entrance Exam.

The real kicker comes next. Everything happening after Izuku’s first day of high school has occurred within 8 months. The manga is not even into the final term of Izuku’s first year of high school, leaving the anime to straggle far behind. In fact, the anime is barely caught up to the anime’s summer vacation, so it is only 4-5 months into the school year. So, with that in mind, fans can see Class 1-A has gone through a lot in a very short period of time, and the kids still have 2 more years to go until graduation.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

