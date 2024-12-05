My Hero Academia Timeskip Gives Mirko Her Best Look Yet

While the Rabbit Hero Mirko never became the top hero in My Hero Academia’s story, there’s an argument to be made that she should have had her shot to be the new Symbol of Peace. Since her introduction in the anime franchise, Mirko has been giving it her all when it came to fighting against All For One and his villainous hordes. Losing several limbs during her heroic career, the high-jumping hero hasn’t let this fact keep her down and this has never been more apparent than in the final manga volume’s “post-credit scene.” In the recent finale, fans get a glimpse of Mirko’s future and see that nothing will stop her from making the world a better place.

Warning. If you have yet to read the final volume of My Hero Academia’s manga, Volume 42, and don’t want to be spoiled, be warned that we’ll dive into serious spoiler territory. Following the fight against All For One, Class 1-A’s heroes grow up to become some of the biggest heroes around. While Deku is teaching at UA Academy, his classmates Mirio and Shoto Todoroki have hit the top two spots of the rankings. For Mirko, she stands tall at the six spot, remaining a top hero despite the fact that she no longer has arms and only has one leg to stand on.

Mirko Doesn’t Let Lost Limbs Keep Her Down

Even without her arms, Mirko relies on technology to help her in her crime fighting duties. Anime fans have already seen this in the final war that arrived in season seven and will play out in next year’s eighth and final season of My Hero Academia. While the Rabbit Hero might only have one leg left, it’s clear that she still is a major force to be reckoned with. Thanks to defeating All For One and the villainous hordes, it would be interesting to see how Mirko spends her time now that so many threats have been taken down.

Despite the fact that Hero Society is now in a peaceful state, Mirko appears to be putting her time to good use. Even during the fight against All For One, the Rabbit Hero never looked as “jacked” as she does here. Even without her arms, it’s clear that Mirko’s workout regiment hasn’t slowed down.

Mirko’s Anime Time Might Continue

As mentioned earlier, My Hero Academia will end with its eighth season next year, bringing the story of Hero Society’s crime fighters to a close. Despite this, there is a major anime project that could arrive that would feature far more of the Rabbit Hero. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off story that explored the heroes that operated outside of the law. On top of focusing on new characters such as Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster, the side story also featured stories of major heroes’ past.

Mirko receives her own story during this spin-off wherein she enters an underground fighting tournament as a teenager, proving that she was always looking for action. Should Vigilantes eventually receive an anime adaptation of its own, expect the Rabbit Hero to take the world by storm once again.

Want to stay up to date on Hero Society now that My Hero Academia has ended? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.