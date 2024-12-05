My Hero Academia Timeskip Teases How One For All Still Exists

One of the most important aspects of My Hero Academia was the One For All quirk. Unlike most other superpowers in the series, One For All is a power that can be transferred from one user to the next. The user would need to ingest DNA from the previous wielder of One For All. This is how the lead character, Izuku Midoriya, also known as Deku, gained superpowers despite growing up without a quirk. With One For All, Deku received super strength. There were eight previous wielders of One For All, with the last owner before Deku being All Might, considered one of the greatest superheroes ever to exist.

Tragically, Deku loses the quirk when he transfers the power to his archnemesis Tomura Shigaraki, which destroys the power for good with only lingering embers existing. Deku becomes powerless again in a world with superheroes and supervillains, but fans don’t need to be upset. Deku kept his friendship with his classmates at U.A. High even as he reached adulthood. He was even gifted a new suit that replicated his superstrength powers. While the powers of One For All may have vanished, the recent special final chapter of My Hero Academia hints that the spirit of the power can still live on.

Bone Studios

How Can One For All Still Exist?

Other than its transfer abilities, another unique part of One For All was how all previous owners were connected to Deku. The My Hero Academia protagonist had visions and spoke with the previous One For All wielders through his subconscious. Once he was in direct communication with the group, Deku became capable of using the other quirks the other users had besides super strength. The super strength was the cumulative power collected from all previous owners of One For All.

After Deku loses One For All at the climax of the Final War arc for My Hero Academia, the series flashes forward to when Deku and his classmates at U.A. High are now adults. Even though the series supposedly ended with Chapter 430, a special 431 final chapter was released that served as an epilogue for the series. While the chapter doesn’t offer hints that Deku can still connect with the previous wielders of the quirk, the final chapter does suggest that the spirits of others can still exist inside someone through Ochaco Uraraka.

TOHO Animation

In the last arc, Ochaco had an intense battle with supervillain Himiko Toga. However, during the fight, the two girls formed a connection. Himiko sacrifices herself to save Ochaco by transferring the blood and keeping her alive. Chapter 431 shows Ochaco’s life as an adult, revealing she has visions of Himiko in her dreams. Ochaco speculates that since she has Himiko’s blood, Himiko’s life may still exist within her, just like how One For All worked. Besides the visions, it isn’t shown if Ochaco has Himiko’s quirk powers, a defining trait of One For All.

However, since Ochaco can still have visions of Himiko years after having her blood inside her, Deku could potentially still have a connection to One For All. Himiko pushes Ochaco to live her life the way she wants, which leads to Deku and Ochaco finally getting together like the fans always wanted. Though the series may be over for now, there’s potential for the characters’ story to continue.