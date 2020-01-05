My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates New Todoroki, Shigaraki Figures with Special Art

My Hero Academia is now bigger than ever with the anime’s fourth season, a new movie, new video game entry, and tons of new merchandise that certainly includes new collectible figures. The franchise has seen many heroes and villains make the jump to the real world thanks to new collectibles, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi often goes out of his way to commemorate the release of each new figure with a cool sketch shared with fans on Twitter. Following an adorable sketch of fan favorite villain Himiko Toga, now Horikoshi has celebrated two more releases.

Tomura Shigaraki and Shoto Todoroki were two of the latest releases added to Banpresto’s line of collectible statues, and Horikoshi honored their release with two intense looking sketches for each one. Given that it’s a great look at both characters, fans can’t wait for the next figure release!

Series creator Kohei Horikoshi previously celebrated the releases of new collectible figures for characters like Ochaco Uraraka, the villain Himiko Toga, and Kyoka Jiro in the past, so not only are the new character collectible figures appreciated by fans of those favorites it’s clearly a big deal for the creator as well! Each new collectible figure cements the popularity of the series’ characters, and as the franchise continues to grow there’s room for every one of the franchise’s various heroes and villains with their own distinct looks to get the collectible treatment someday as well.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.