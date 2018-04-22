‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Are Losing It Over Todoroki’s Softest Moment Ever

My Hero Academia knows what its fans want, and what they want is more Todoroki. The anime is edging into its third season after its second made waves with its buzzworthy story. Much of that popularity came thanks to Todoroki as the icy hero-in-training endeared himself to countless of fans around the world. So, you can see why they are all freaking out over Todoroki these days.

After all, My Hero Academia did just give the lovable character one super-soft moment of character growth.

This weekend, fans were given a brand-new episode of My Hero Academia, and the update saw Class 1-A get busy. The gang started their insane Quirk training regimen under the dry eyes of Eraserhead. Todoroki had a particularly difficult time as he worked out his fiery powers after ignoring them for so long. However, the boy did come to the gentle realization that his fire does not have to be for fighting.

If you watched the latest episode, you know Class 1-A was forced to make their own dinners as camp got underway. When Ochaco had difficulties lighting his stove, the bubbly girl asked Todoroki if he could help with his Quirk. Momo tried to dissuade anyone from bothering Todoroki about it, but the reserved boy said he didn’t mind.

In a drawn-out scene, fans watched as Todoroki birthed a small flame in his hand before lighting Ochacho’s campfire. The girl was ecstatic, but it was Todoroki that had everyone entranced. The sequence saw Todoroki look down at his fire with pride before letting a (rare) smile tip his lips.

As you can imagine, the tender scene with Todoroki had fans swooning, and it isn’t hard to see why. When the boy came into the spotlight in season two, Todoroki viewed the fire element of his Quirk has a bane. The boy would only use his icy gifts, but Izuku made Todoroki realize that his fire Quirk was his own and not some remanent passed to him by his dad. So, it is impressive to see the boy internalize that brutal lesson and make so much progress with his once-hated power.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

