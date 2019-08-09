My Hero Academia’s Greatest Todoroki Moment Gets a Disney Makeover

There’s no doubt that Shoto Todoroki is one of My Hero Academia‘s biggest breakout stars. Shoto’s too-cool-for-school demeanour and combination ice/flame quirk made him distinct from the very beginning, and fans have been making artwork, memes, and video tributes, ever since.

One of the latest attempts to create funny My Hero Academia memes resulted in this gem, which captures one of Todoroki’s best moments from the series, in the form of a Disney Live Show!

Just to be clear: Disney Live Shows don’t come with that kind of pyrotechnics. The actual show uses a water hose in that moment – but thanks to the visual aids of the Internet, we’ve gotten something much more fun to enjoy.

If you don’t get the reference, Episode 23 of the My Hero Academia anime (and chapters 38 – 40 of the manga) is called “Shoto Todoroki: Origin” and it chronicled the duel between Izuku Midoriya and Shoto, during U.A.’s Sports Festival. Shoto will only confront Izuku using his ice power, due to his longtime hatred of his father, the fire-powered hero Endeavor. During the duel, Izuku pushes Shoto to stop restraining himself and unleash his full power potential. In the episode’s climax, Shoto finally obliges Izuku and activates his fire power; the two collide in a massive display of power (fire against power smash), which disintegrates the entire fighting ring.

As stated, the Todoroki vs. Izuku duel is one of the most beloved and iconic moments in My Hero Academia‘s run. It’s the moment that pretty much cemented the elemental hero’s bad boy status, and a first hint at the hero he may one day grow into. Since that time, Shoto’s story arc has admittedly slowed a bit in later arcs, but best not sleep on him: great things still await Shoto Todoroki.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.