‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Original Toga Designs

When it comes to villains, My Hero Academia has got some seriously sick baddies at the helm. The League of Villains has introduced a slew of crazed killers, but few of them live up to Toga. However, as a new sketch has shown, the vixen could have looked a lot different.

Thanks to creator Kohei Horikoshi, fans were given a look at his original design for Toga. The drawing, which can be seen below, features three different designs of the tweaky girl.

As you can see below, the topmost design looks the most like the Toga fans know; The girl is covered in blood, but her hair is a tad longer than it is now. The look differs greatly from the bottom-left drawing that sees Toga rocking some neat pigtails. Her lazy eyes look plenty intimidating, and the final design only makes her eyes much more crazy.

Toga’s prototype design has the line “she falls in love with people and wants to become them […] it doesn’t matter if it’s a guy or girl (?)” I’ll translate the rest when I get a clearer version from my digital copy later tonight!

After all, the bottom-right drawing has made Toga’s eye real slanted. The third piece proves Toga can go heavy on eyeliner, and her pulled-back hairdo easily frames her face and pointed smile.

According to the design page’s notes, Toga had a few design overhauls though her character traits stayed the same for the most part.

“Toga’s prototype design has the line ‘she falls in love with people and wants to become them […] it doesn’t matter if it’s a guy or girl,’” the translation reads.

Of course, fans will know this is true when it comes to Toga. The obsessive heroine might not have shown off any girl crushes as of late, but her love for Izuku Midoriya is plenty documented. After running into the fighter during UA Academy’s training camp, Toga has become a crazed fanatic of the boy, and she is plenty eager to taste some of his blood. So, if Izuku knows what is best for him, he will avoid any and all versions of Toga moving forward.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.