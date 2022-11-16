My Hero Academia Tutorial Shows Fans How to DIY Deku's Shoes From Scratch

Izuku Midoriya has come a long way since his earliest days as a student at UA Academy, with My Hero Academia seeing the One For All inheritor tackling some big issues in both the Paranormal Liberation War and the Final Arc, with the former playing out in the anime series and the latter running in the Shonen's manga. A major way that Deku was able to master his Quirk was by focusing on his kicks rather than his punches, and one fan has offered a "Do It Yourself" tutorial on how to create the hero's shoes.

When Midoriya first gained the power of All Might, the young hero found himself breaking his bones as a result of accessing the wild strength of the "Symbol of Peace". With his fingers and arms being routinely smashed to bits, Deku received his fair share of scars to show how dedicated he has become to helping Hero Society stay afloat in a world where villain attacks have become the norm. In learning how to better master his new power, Izuku has been able to slowly access All Might's strength, helping his body avoid any unnecessary injuries by focusing more on the strength of his legs rather than the strength of his arms.

My Deku Academia

One My Hero Academia fan not only shared a wild new pair of shoes worn by Deku but also walked anime fans through how they can make Midoriya's kicks for themselves, as the Shonen series hasn't held back when it comes to seeing Izuku laying his life on the line to help protect his friends and the world:

In the latest season of the anime adaptation, Deku has been putting his strength to the test as he handles damage control during the Paranormal Liberation War, and has recently come face-to-face with Shigaraki following the decaying villain's awakening. Now harnessing the power of All For One, Shigaraki had his full powers hindered thanks to Aizawa's Quirk, but Midoriya still has his hands full as Dr. Garaki's experiments have placed the young villain on a similar strength level as All Might, even without his powers.

Will you be attempting to make your own pair of Deku's kicks? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.