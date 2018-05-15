Anime

‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Are Loving Its Deadpool Character

My Hero Academia fans had been waiting for Season 3 quite a while, and the biggest reason why was […]

By

My Hero Academia fans had been waiting for Season 3 quite a while, and the biggest reason why was finally revealed in the two most recent episodes of the season when the quirky villain Twice made his debut.

With as many references from western comics as My Hero Academia has, it’s no wonder that one of those influences is the famous mutant Deadpool. Twice is a villain completely covered in spandex (like Deadpool), has completely whited out eyes (like Deadpool), and even has conflicting personalities that force him to argue with himself (like Deadpool).

These influences made Twice instantly popular with fans as he kept up a hilarious rapport with the villains Dabi and Toga while the students of U.A. Academy fought for their lives elsewhere.

Read on to see what fans are saying about My Hero Academia‘s very own Deadpool, and let us know how you feel about him in the comments!

