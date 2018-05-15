‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Are Loving Its Deadpool Character

My Hero Academia fans had been waiting for Season 3 quite a while, and the biggest reason why was finally revealed in the two most recent episodes of the season when the quirky villain Twice made his debut.

With as many references from western comics as My Hero Academia has, it’s no wonder that one of those influences is the famous mutant Deadpool. Twice is a villain completely covered in spandex (like Deadpool), has completely whited out eyes (like Deadpool), and even has conflicting personalities that force him to argue with himself (like Deadpool).

These influences made Twice instantly popular with fans as he kept up a hilarious rapport with the villains Dabi and Toga while the students of U.A. Academy fought for their lives elsewhere.

Read on to see what fans are saying about My Hero Academia‘s very own Deadpool, and let us know how you feel about him in the comments!

@Yeezys_6

Twice from My Hero Academia season 3 episode 5 reminds of Deadpool, he’s too funny to be a villain pic.twitter.com/9AkS3z8v6o — Overhaul | MHA Greatness (@Yeezys_6) May 5, 2018

@corgi_queen

Twice is just edgier Deadpool #MyHeroAcademia — (((corgi-queen))) (@corgi_queen) May 14, 2018

@SunnyDubs

@TheRealDonEast

Deadpool: “Twice? Cute, I’ll see your ass in court.”

Twice: “Aren’t you a Deathstroke ripoff?”

Deadpool: “Parody, perfectly legal.” #MyHeroAcademia — Don East (Darkly Dons The Duck) (@TheRealDonEast) May 12, 2018

@geekery_

Lots of people say Twice reminds them of Deadpool but he also reminds me of The Mask #MyHeroAcademiaSeason3 #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/qASNZL1aIS — A Mad Banquet of Darkness (@geekery_) May 12, 2018

@NosiddaKroy

Ok I’m gonna need some sort of Deadpool meets Twice collaboration. @Marvel make this happen please. #MyHeroAcademia — Addison (@NosiddaKroy) May 13, 2018

@Ediible3asha

@xbluerose

@edgy_ninja

Dabi: We leave Toga alone for ten minutes and she already has two new best friends and a massive crush!



Twice: In ten years I managed to make an omelette.#MyHeroAcademia #BNHA #BokuNoHeroAcademia — Eli & The 21 Fandoms (@edgy_ninja) May 13, 2018

@GaijinGoombah