New ‘My Hero Academia’ Promo Unmasks A Major Villain

My Hero Academia‘s third season has been a major success among fans as the series has come a long way from where it started with the Forest Training Camp. The series has a lot more to go before the season ends, however.

One major League of Villains addition this season took the fandom by storm, as the mysterious Twice brought some Deadpool-esque levity to the dark arc. And now a new promo for later events in the series have revealed the face behind Twice’s mask.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning! Major spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime are below!

****

MHA Episode 62 will is titled “Season of Encounters” and airs September 22nd. pic.twitter.com/R5DfNizlj0 — YonkouProductions @ MadFest (@YonkouProd) September 13, 2018

Airing September 22, the next episode of My Hero Academia is titled “A Season of Encounters” and as revealed in this promo in Weekly Shonen Jump, fans will finally get to see the face behind Twice, one of the strangest members of the League of Villains and it’s a much different mug than fans would have expected.

The synopsis for the episode teases a deeper exploration into the character as well, “Crime is rampant with the absence of a Symbol of Peace. Twice, a man from the League of Villains, meets a certain man in the chaos…”

Twice was among the new recruits to the League of Villains seen during the Forest Training Camp arc earlier in the third season. Likened to the Marvel anti-hero Deadpool for his costume and rampant jokes, Twice is also dealing with the loss of All Might just as much as everyone else is.

In the manga, fans learn why he calls himself “Twice” during this exploration as well. The strange this was that this exploration comes before Midoriya and Bakugo’s rematch in the manga, so it’ll be interesting to see how it comes up in the anime. Though the events during Twice’s mini-arc will most likely be a better build toward the future than expected.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.