‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Box Office Puts Film in Anime Hall of Fame

My Hero Academia is making its popularity known. With season three having wrapped, the shonen series has fans eager for a new season. To bide time, My Hero Academia is staving audiences with a critically adored film, and its recent U.S. theatrical run just closed with a big award.

After all, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is now in the top ten highest-grossing anime features within the U.S. Now, that is something to be PLUS ULTRA over.

According to the latest box office reports, the My Hero Academia flick sits at number ten spot for top-grossing anime features domestically. The film earned $5,721,371 in less than two weeks. The film was limited to under 550 theaters during its run, and My Hero Academia: Two Heroes opened with a big $1.39 million opening.

For those curious, the film has upstaged some popular anime projects at the box office. Your Name sits in 12th place now with $5.02 million while Howl’s Moving Castle and Princess Mononoke fall behind. As for the films ahead of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, you can check out the list below:

For now, there is no word on when My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will make its way to home video. Funimation is the company overseeing the anime’s licensing in the U.S., so fans will want to keep in touch with the brand for a release date. Currently, the U.K. has plans to screen the feature in theaters this December, so the feature will have more time to bolster its international box office soon.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.