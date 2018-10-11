‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Blu-ray, DVD Release Date Surfaces

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes might have flown under the radar for some, but comic enthusiasts know the truth. The anime feature stands as one of the year’s best superhero films, and it seems the movie will be hitting Blu-ray and DVD sooner than they expected.

However, there is a catch. Right now, fans have no idea when the U.S. will be able to get its hand on one of the bundles.

Recently, a video release date for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes went live on social media. The source comes from Yonkou Productions, a well-known reporter on all things anime. It was there fans were told the film would be released in Japan on February 13, 2019.

My Hero Academia: The Two Heroes releases on DVD/Blu-ray on February 13, 2019. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) October 11, 2018

So far, there has been no official confirmation of the date, but fans expect it will drop soon. After all, My Hero Academia‘s film just wrapped its North American theatrical run, and the film made a rather impressive box office run.

After less than two weeks, the anime feature grossed more than $5.72 million. Despite its limited run, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes has become the tenth top-grossing anime film at the domestic box office as it competes with some truly iconic franchises. The list is headed up by the likes of Pokemon, Studio Ghibli, Dragon Ball, and Digimon. So, fans are thrilled to see My Hero Academia up on the list despite its rookie status.

Over in Japan, My Hero Academia also grossed well, so fans have hope for its home video sales. The movie went live back in August, and it earned more than 1.5 billion yen ($13.6 million USD). So, if there were any concerns over the anime’s grossing potential, they’ve been Detroit Smashed into oblivion at this point.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.