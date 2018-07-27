‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Trailer Reveals Lots of Epic New Footage

The official full trailer for My Hero Academia’s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is no online – and you can watch it above!

This version of the trailer is in Japanese, but few words are necessary when you have so much epic new footage to feast your eyes on!

This trailer goes a long way toward teasing the full storyline of the film, which sees Izuku Midoriya and some of his U.A. classmates accompany All Might to “I Island” quirk research center during the summer break from school. Unfortunately, a new villain named “Wolfram” happens to invade and take control of I Island during Class 1-A’s visit – and he seems to have a particular grudge with All Might that goes back to the Symbol of Peace’s early years as a pro hero. It’s up to All Might and Class 1-A to unite with other heroes and researchers on the island, in order to stop the threat of Wolfram once and for all, while All Might must also contended with Ghosts of the past, in very personal and emotional note.

The trailer basically gives a visual layout of the film’s storyline, with notable appearances of a young All Might, Wolfram’s destructive quirk in action, Class 1-A looking very dapper in some formal clothing (Todoroki FTW!), and Izuku using his new costume upgrade to battle with his One For All quirk, without destroying his body.

Our own Megan Peters was lucky enough to screen My Hero Academia: Two Heroes early, and praised it heavily in her official review of the film, stating:

“If you’re a fan of My Hero Academia as is, this movie will be up your alley, but the film is electric enough to stun any comic lover. Filled with clear homages to modern-day superhero films, this movie will push an adrenaline rush through audiences who’ve grown tired of the cynicism so present in comics today. So, if you’re still feeling down about Justice League orAvengers: Infinity War, then My Hero Academia: Two Heroes better be on your radar.”

We now know that My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will release in Japanese theaters on August 3rd, before arriving in US theaters, with Dub playing on September 25, 27, 29, and the Sub playing on September 26 and October 2. For screening locations and more info, check out the film’s official website.

Synopsis: The events of the film are set between the second and third seasons of the anime series. Izuku and All Might are invited to a summer trip at “I Island”, a man-made island where the top scientists of the world reside and perform research on Quirks. During their stay, Izuku meets Melissa Shield, one of the island’s residents who is Quirkless, like he was once, and they become close friends. When the mysterious villain Wolfram takes control of the island, threatening to kill all its residents, it falls to the Hero Association and the students of U.A. High to stop him.