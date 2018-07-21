‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals U.A. High School’s Big Disadvantage

My Hero Academia‘s third season just kicked off the hotly anticipated Hero License Exam, and along with surprising fans with the number of entrants and strict rules, fans also realized something about U.A. High School.

Since the Sports Festival publicly broadcast their Quirks to the world, Midoriya and the other members of Class 1-A are at a huge disadvantage to the other schools who have successfully kept their Quirks hidden.

The first phase of the Hero License Exam whittles the 1500 entrants down to 100, and Midoriya quickly figures out that each school would most likely work together to pass. Ms. Joke further emphasizes this big noting that each year, U.A. High School is always attacked first.

With all of their Quirks known, they have become the easiest targets. This is further emphasized by the attacking Ketsubutsu, who note that they remember Midoriya’s damaging Quirk. Ketsubutsu pro-hero teacher Ms. Joke asks Aizawa why he didn’t warn his students of the tradition ahead of time, and Aizawa said there was no need.

Midoriya will just have to overcome this, as this major disadvantage for U.A. is also one pro-heroes have in the world since they openly use their Quirks against villains on a daily basis. It’s just another hurdle, but it definitely makes the school stand out in a more negative way when compared to how the other hero schools seem to handle things.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.