My Hero Academia Reveals New Look at UA Academy’s Big Three

My Hero Academia introduced three key rising heroes toward the end of the third season. Dubbed the “Big Three,” they are the top three students of U.A. Academy and were brought in to show just how much more Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A have left to grow. But their debut also served another crucial purpose as they will each be playing a critical role in the next season to come this Fall. After revealing their hero costumes through various images and trailers, now fans got another look at them in action.

Further teasing how Mirio Togata, Tamaki Amajiki, and Nejire Hado will be thrown into the full heroic fray next season, My Hero Academia has shown off new visuals of the three in action. Check it out:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fourth season of the series will be premiering on October 12th, and fans will be seeing a lot more of The Big Three. As Midoriya and the others have gotten their Provisional Hero Licenses, now they will be venturing off into much tougher Internships than before. The kid gloves are off, essentially, and with the greater amount of pressure and responsibility comes a look at how the Big Three operate in the hero world.

The trailers for the fourth season have teased that Midoriya will be working closer with Mirio Togata in some capacity, but the other two are still a mystery. Fans of the manga know that some of our favorite rising heroes will end up work with the other two standouts, but the anime has yet to reveal this in full. Regardless of who does end up working with them, however, fans will be seeing a lot more of U.A.’s top students in the future!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.