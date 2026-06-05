5 More Nostalgic Anime Only 1990s Kids Remember

For several decades now, anime has been a primary source of entertainment for kids, especially those growing up in the 1990s. Even before streaming platforms became common, several Japanese animated series were broadcast in the West on TV channels in dubbed formats. It didn’t take long for the anime industry to dominate the global platform, and its popularity is at an all-time high. However, series from the 1990s had a certain charm that’s not only distinctive but also nostalgic. It’s not just the plot or aesthetics, as fans often have an emotional attachment to some of their childhood favorites.

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The 1990s were a golden age in the anime industry, where series from all kinds of demographics and genres thrived, including Shonen, Shojo, and, of course, sci-fi. A while back, Comic Book shared a list of seven such series that are still loved by 1990s kids, but the list doesn’t end there. So, let’s revisit five more iconic anime that were the favorites of every 1990s kid.

5) Mobile Suit Gundam Wing

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the longest-standing anime and manga franchises. While Mobile Suit Gundam Wing is not the first series of the franchise, fans in the U.S. were introduced to it through this 1995 show during the television broadcast.

The story takes place in the distant future, where the United Earth Sphere Alliance has colonized the entire space several decades ago. The leaders of the colonies that protested against such tyranny were assassinated. In order to seek revenge, the rebels have launched Operation Meteor and sent five powerful mobile suits to Earth.

4) Outlaw Star

Image Courtesy of Sunrise Studios

Unfortunately, Outlaw Star didn’t stand the test of time and is more or less forgotten among new anime fans. However, this forgotten gem was once one of the most popular space anime, loved for its intriguing adventure with a blend of fun and space exploration. The story centers around Gene Starwing, who always dreamed of piloting his own ship across the galaxy, but has been stuck doing odd jobs with his partner James Hawking.

However, their life takes a drastic turn after accepting a job from Rachel Sweet, who turns out to be a treasure-hunting outlaw. The duo is tasked with protecting Melina, a mysterious girl, as they continue to get entangled in more dangers than they bargained for.

3) Trigun

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

As a sci-fi classic, Trigun was a bigger hit in the West compared to Japan, thanks to the Western inspirations behind the series. However, the original anime was significantly different from the manga, which is why a reboot was released much later. Since the franchise maintained a dedicated global fanbase throughout the decades, many ended up loving Trigun Stampede as well.

The story follows Vash the Stampede, a man with an astronomical bounty on his head for being a merciless villain. Those who have only heard his name know him for being ruthless enough to leave a trail of blood in his wake. However, in reality, Vash is a soft-natured man who claims to have never killed a person and even hates violence.

2) Cardcaptor Sakura

Image courtesy of Madhouse

Magical girl series were all the rage in the 1990s, including this timeless fantasy that’s still considered a beloved classic. At first glance, the show seems generic, but only those who have watched it are aware of the deep and complex themes explored in the story that even appeal to adult viewers.

The story centers around Sakura Kinomoto, an ordinary fourth-grade student who unintentionally awakens the Beast of the Seal and releases the Clow Cards, which pose a great danger to the world. It’s now up to her as the new Cardcaptor to set things right.

1) Yu Yu Hakusho

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

As a Shonen Jump classic, Yu Yu Hakusho maintains a wide global fanbase years after its conclusion. Although Shonen dominates the industry even now, the 1990s were considered a golden age of the demographic, giving rise to several beloved shows that just can’t be replicated in the 2020s.

The story follows a fourteen-year-old thug, Yusuke Urameshi, who spends his days skipping school and causing all kinds of trouble for adults around him. However, after he loses his life to save a child from an oncoming car, he gets another shot at life thanks to Spirit guide Botan. He then becomes a Spirit Detective and solves several cases revolving around paranormal mysteries.

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