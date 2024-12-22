My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Debuts First Trailer for New Anime Spinoff

My Hero Academia is coming back to screens next year with a brand new anime, and My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has debuted the first trailer for its big spinoff premiere. My Hero Academia‘s TV anime run will be officially coming to an end next year with the premiere of the eighth and final season. Scheduled to make its premiere some time next Fall, it won’t be too much longer before fans get to see how it all ends for Izuku Midoriya and the others. But while the main series is ending, My Hero Academia’s anime will continue on with a brand new series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is an official spinoff to the main My Hero Academia series that takes place years before the events of the main series. This prequel reveals what the pro hero world was like before Deku and the other young heroes started their journeys, and it means a much rougher kind of hero is needed to deal with this ever changing world of criminals and villains. You can check out the first trailer for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes in the video above as it readies for its Spring 2025 premiere.

TOHO Animation

What Is My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

Originally written by Hideyuki Furuhashi with illustrations by Betten Court, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is an official spinoff that’s set about five years before the events of the main My Hero Academia series. It follows Koichi Haimawari, a recent graduate from school who’s sort of lost his lust for life. So in his downtime he decides to work around his neighborhood as the local, unlicensed hero known as The Crawler. While it starts out small enough as he only really intends to help give directions or properly dispose of trash, Koichi finds himself in a much more intense world than he ever expected to be in.

Teaming up with a few other unlicensed heroes, Koichi and his fellow “vigilantes” soon cross the paths of some other major pro heroes we see in their prime such as All Might, Endeavor, and even some other heroes before they become full pros such as Mirko, Shota Aizawa, Midnight and more. It’s a rare look into the past of My Hero Academia’s hero world, and has some very crucial ties to the main series through some of its big arcs teasing how the Nomus were first created and more.

TOHO Animation

When Is My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Coming Out?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be making its full anime debut some time in April as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule. A concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but it will be directed by Kenichi Suzuki by Studio Bones’ new Bones Film offshoot production house. Yosuke Kuroda returns from the main My Hero Academia TV anime to handle the scripts, Takahiko Yoshida is overseeing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music together with Shogo Yamashiro and Yuki Furuhashi.

My Hero Academia is planning a massive takeover with these two new anime releases now hitting at relatively the same time. It’s yet to be revealed how long Vigilantes will be sticking around for, but there is plenty of material to adapt from the original manga series. And when it finally gets to some of the big arcs that tie back into some huge reveals in My Hero Academia, then fans are going to be locked in to each new episode as they hit. If you wanted to check out the original prequel manga, you can now find the complete run of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.