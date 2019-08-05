My Hero Academia Brings Up Surprising Police Cover-Up

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes recently ended one of its most intense arcs in the series to date, and things are starting to wrap up in the latest chapter of the series. But given how the My Hero Academia world does not necessarily allow unlicensed heroes to take action into their own hands, Koichi’s jump into the fray has to be brushed under the rug. This brings up a curious new element to the series, and shows a different side of the police force.

It’s revealed in Chapter 56 of the series, that there’s quite an interesting cover up in which Detective Tsukauchi wants to commend Koichi for his heroic work with Captain Celebrity to save the Tokyo Sky Egg, but can’t do so because of Koichi’s vigilante status. So, the police instead has to hide his involvement at all.

Although Tsukauchi has not had too big of a role in the main series, he has made a few crucial appearances in Vigilantes. In the latest chapter, he’s completely up to date with Koichi’s work as the vigilante “The Crawler.” He notes that Koichi helped the American pro-hero Captain Celebrity save lives, and even deserves to be recognized by the public, but his unlicensed work leaves him in a gray area.

It’s too gray for the police to intervene, and Tsukauchi realizes that the police would have to take him in if word got out about his involvement in the recent Tokyo Sky Egg fight. Given that he’s done more bad than good this time around, Tsukauchi says that he’s putting in a request to the pro heroes and other law officials to keep mum about him.

Koichi’s successful helping kept him from getting arrested this time around, and Tsukauchi will be covering it up for now, but he’s on the police’s radar from here on out. This parallels a major moment from the original series, too, in which Midoriya, Todoroki, and Iida’s capturing of Hero Killer Stain was swept under the rug because they were unlicensed. Like Koichi, the three young heroes did enough good to balance out the broken laws.

The police and the laws of the My Hero Academia world are still largely left unexplored, but this is a good example of how they are willing to look the other way on some laws for the greater good. If you have never heard of this series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia.

