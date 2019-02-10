‘My Hero Academia’ Hoists Death Flags for One Pro Hero

Over the course of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off, one pro hero from America has undergone a major character arc in which he’s become less vain and more of a core hero to the spin-off through his time in Japan.

But while Captain Celebrity has reached a new high point in his life, things are going so well for the hero that the series may actually be raising all sorts of potential death flags for the character.

The latest chapters of the series have seen more of a focus on Captain Celebrity as he prepares to head back to the United States, in Chapter 46 of the series it’s revealed that his time in Japan is nearing its end. Along with this, his wife is expecting a child, and it’s around Christmas time. After all of this goodwill, he ends up saving some children from an exploding Nomu attack and this ends up making him look better than ever.

But the end of Chapter 46 teased that the villain behind the attack has figured out the key behind Captain Celebrity’s quirk is that he brings up an air barrier as he moves as it’s the way he saved himself and the children from the explosion. In Chapter 47, the other heroes are preparing a major goodbye party for the hero to celebrate his leaving Japan. The party’s gotten even larger, with 50,000 people in attendance at the Tokyo Skytree, and it’s his way of “going out with a bang.”

As fans of these kinds of stories can probably suspect, this string of positives for the character have been building at a suspiciously big pace. Seeming like death flags, the especially positive news beats such as the pregnancy and farewell party paint a much tragic future for Captain Celebrity ahead. Though it remains to be seen whether or not Celebrity will truly “go out with a bang.”

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. It’s written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can currently read some chapters of the series at Viz Media for free (and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription), and new volumes of the series are released every four months or so.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such:

“My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”

