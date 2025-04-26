My Hero Academia Preview Teases One Pro Hero’s Big Return

Play video

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is now kicking things into high gear as the spinoff anime has started to introduce its first real villains, and the first look at the next episode of the series is raising the stakes even more wiht one pro hero’s big return from the main series. One of the biggest draws of this new spinoff series is the fact that since it takes place years before the events of My Hero Academia, it means we get to see many of the series’ characters before they make their full debuts years later. It also means seeing these heroes in action in ways that we didn’t get to see in full with the main series either.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previous episodes of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes have already born fruits of this idea by showcasing more of Shota Aizawa as an actual pro hero in the field rather than just a teacher at U.A. Academy, and the preview for Episode 4 of the series is setting up the best use of this idea yet as it teases a return from Ingenium. But rather than it being Tenya Iida as seen years later, the Ingenium here is actually the original one to don the name, Tenya’s older brother Tensei Iida.

TOHO Animation

When Does My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 4 Come Out?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 4 is titled “Frontrunner” and will be premiering in Japan on Monday, April 28th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside its debut in Japan (with an English dub even being available later that same day). The synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “While training for his Quirk ‘Slide and Glide,’ Koichi meets the ‘turbo hero’ Ingenium. Ingenium, who values ​​speed and teamwork, notices Koichi’s quirk and scouts him for his agency. Meanwhile, a racer appears in Naruhata who repeatedly causes accidents by driving dangerously. As Ingenium’s ‘life-risking contest’ takes place, Koichi…”

As teased by the preview and synopsis, Tensei Iida is going to be making a big stamp on My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. Not only will Masamichi Kitada be returning from the My Hero Academia anime to voice the character for the preview series once more, but it’s going to be a much fuller look at the character than seen before. By the time he’s seen in the main series, an unfortunate incident forces him to retire from hero work at an early age. But because this takes place many years in the past, fans will get to see him at his best as a hero fighting villains.

TOHO Animation

What’s Next for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

That’s part of the overall appeal for My Hero Academia fans that’s really going to start kicking in with these coming episodes. Koichi and the others have already crossed paths with a few notable characters from the main series, but fans are getting to see them through a whole new lens thanks to the fact it takes place years before Tomura Shigaraki and All For One start making their big moves. And it’s only going to get bigger from here on out with more heroes and characters.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is going to be running its episodes through the Spring, and will then lead into the premiere of My Hero Academia’s final season later this Fall. Premiering some time this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, My Hero Academia‘s eighth and final season will be bringing the fight between heroes and villains to an end once and for all.