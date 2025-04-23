My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Introduces Its First Major Villain With New Promo

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is about to kick things into high gear with the debut of the anime’s first major villain, and she’s gotten the spotlight with a cool new poster showing off Kuin Hachisuka. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been spending its first few episodes introducing fans to a core trio of vigilantes who are now taking fighting crime into their own hands. Taking place years before the events of the main My Hero Academia series, there just aren’t that many heroes in action as seen with Deku and the others later. So it means that there are many criminals and villains who fall through the cracks.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is about to turn the dial on Koichi Haimawari and the others as while they have been chasing around criminals using the Trigger drug to turn into surprise villains before, they are now going to be facing off against their first major villain threat in the series. The latest episode fully introduced Kuin Hachisuka to the anime as she spreads toxins all over town, and now the anime is celebrating her debut with a special poster that you can check out below.

Who Is Kuin Hachisuka?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 3 fully introduces Kuin to the anime. She’s revealed to be a high school student working as a villain part time, and her Quirk is Queen Bee. It’s revealed that she’s able to summon bees from her eye and each of them has a mysterious toxin. When she sends them out into the town, it ends up being revealed that these bees are filled with the Trigger drug that quickly (and forcibly) activates the people’s quirks and has them going berserk around town like villains. She’s not only the source of this problem, but it seems she’s tied to something bigger as well.

At the end of the episode, she ends up leading the young Pop Step fan to a dark alley and disappears with him. It’s teased by Koichi’s narration that something big and dark is about to go down, and this will all begin with the coming episodes. Now that the series has gotten its first big villain, this is also the first true threat that Koichi and the others will face. But it’s also no surprise to see that Knuckleduster has already caught on to the fact that the bees seem to be the source of the trouble.

What Does This Mean for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

Kuin being introduced to the anime also means there will be fewer of the wacky villain fighting moments as seen through the first episodes. The series has been spending its time setting up the town and showing off what Japan’s hero world looks like at this point in its past, but it also means that villains aren’t really as rampant as seen later either because the heroes are on top of whatever seems to pop up.

This is only going to lead to more trouble, however. Because while Koichi has been able to handle things for now, and has the potential to get much stronger, he’s going to need to train himself as more threats begin to pop up. It’s part of being a hero as more villains will appear to stand in your way, and Koichi’s about to face all of that head on as Kuin starts a new line of threats that will be making themselves known in the episodes to come.

How are you liking My Hero Academia: Vigilantes so far?