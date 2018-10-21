‘My Hero Academia’ Spin-Off Drops Big ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Reference

My Hero Academia‘s big spin-off series, Vigilantes, has been charging along nicely and the latest chapter sees the lead character, Koichi Haimawari (otherwise known as vigilante hero “The Crawler”) practicing a new technique.

While that may not sound like too huge of a deal, it seems his practicing hides a shout-out to Dragon Ball‘s famous Kamehameha Wave technique.

vigilantes 39 // he’s a fool but kazuho is the cutest so it’s fine! pic.twitter.com/DB2s7zWGyN — scare bear @ (antarc voice) やってみろ (@maeotias) October 12, 2018

In the previous chapter of the series, Koichi learns that his Slide and Glide quirk has the ability to also push little bursts of energy through his hands. So the latest chapter of the series begins with Koichi putting a little more practice into this new move by setting up a few tin cans for shooting practice.

After launching a few small bursts successfully, Koichi then prepares to launch his “ultimate move” by putting his hands to his side, much like Goku would in the Dragon Ball series. He charges up a bit of energy successfully, but before fans get to see the result of this effort, his fellow vigilante Pop-Step suddenly jumps in and catches him by surprise.

She warned him not to practice his damaging technique carelessly because he could get arrested for using his quirk so harshly without a hero license. She warns that a hero could arrest him if caught, and Koichi has to stop his training there. But there is a tease toward the end of the chapter that he will use this technique to save Eraserhead, who’s currently in danger at the end of 39. Fans will be keeping their eyes locked on the series to see what happens next for sure.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. It’s written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi.

You can currently read chapters of the series at Viz Media for free, and new volumes of the series are released every four months or so. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such:

“My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”