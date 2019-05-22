My Hero Academia Fan-Art Imagines Special My Villain Academia Spin

While currently on hiatus with its anime, My Hero Academia is spawning fan art and fan collaborations faster than you can say “Plus Ultra!” Heroes such as Midoriya and All Might certainly garner a lot of attention, but the villains of the series are just as interesting as their altruistic counterparts. The League of Villains is an organization hellbent on creating a world without heroes, looking to spread their influence over the world. One fan decided to paint these villains in a new light with some amazing fan art.

Twitter User Haretoke315 took their skills and applied them to some of the noteworth villains of the series, adding a new color and style to the villains Toga, Giran, Twice, and Tomura respectively. The energetic and idiosyncratic art style presents us with a “My Villain Academia” spin that you won’t find anywhere else.

The League of Villains has long been a thorn in the sides of both professional heroes and the students at UA Academy. Initially led by All Might’s evil counterpart, All For One, the League continued gaining new members following the arrival of the villain, Stain. Stain acted as something of a catalyst, spreading his message of creating a new world absent of heroes seeking fame and fortune. A new generation of younger villains began to arise to challenge the protagonists of the series.

Each of the villains pictured here in this fan art holds a unique power set and personality to boot. Toga is a carefree psychopath who uses her ability to shapeshift by ingesting victims’ blood for the benefit of the league. Giran is something of a middle man with his strongest “power” being that of connections in the underworld. Twice can create duplicates of himself, sports a skeletal costume, and has a crush on Toga. Finally, the League of Villains equivalent to Midoriya, Tomura, has a creepy appearance with numerous detached hands latched to his body and the power to dissolve anything he touches.

What do you think of this fan art for the League of Villains? Would you like to see this artist create more additions focusing on My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.