My Hero Academia Teases the United Nations’ Role with Pro Heroes

Things have become so bad in the world of My Hero Academia’s manga that it seems like the professional crime fighters, as well as the aspiring heroes of UA Academy, are going to need a major helping hand when it comes to fighting against the ever-increasing power of the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front and All For One. In the latest chapter of the printed story, the United Nations has convened to discuss the current havoc being caused by the villains of Japan and how this crime wave is affecting the world at large.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 328, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Normally, a reader would think that the near-collapse of Japan’s society due to the supervillains running amok would be enough for other countries to intervene, but it seems that the United Nations’ meeting reveals that the other countries of the world aren’t free of All For One’s influence:

“The strength of our heroes is directly tied to domestic power. When they go abroad, a nation is less able to deter attacks, and the balance crumbles. Any large-scale deployment tends to encourage the major crime syndicates to stir up trouble but this time is worse than ever. Countries all over the world are in turmoil, almost as if those syndicates are working together.”

The mysterious leaders of the world also allow readers to see new heroes that are their respective country’s finest, with Salaam and Big Red Dot itching to get involved in the fight barreling toward UA Academy. As the final page reveals, the top hero of the United States couldn’t wait to be granted permission and has left on her own. With the last panel giving us our first look at Star And Stripe, who bears a striking resemblance to All Might, it seems that the heroine is wasting little time.

With the “Final Act” continuing to amplify the players on the board, it seems as though My Hero Academia is looking to end its run in quite a grand fashion.

What new heroes from around the world do you think will assist in the battle against All For One and Shigaraki?