My Hero Academia Manga to Take Break Due to Creator’s Health

My Hero Academia’s manga has confirmed it will be taking a break to focus on series creator Kohei Horikoshi’s health. The manga has currently been in the midst of one intense chapter after another ever since the Final Act of the series began, and it seems like the wait for the next entry will be just a bit longer than initially expected. It was first reported that the manga would be taking a sudden break from the next issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and now these reports have been confirmed by the series’ official Twitter account.

The official Twitter account representing My Hero Academia has announced that Chapter 326 of the manga will not be releasing in the Sunday, September 12th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (Monday, September 13th in Japan) as initially schedule due to series creator Kohei Horikoshi’s poor health. While this update is unfortunate, the announcement did confirm that the manga will be resuming with the next issue of the magazine coming on September 18th (which presumably will release September 17th in other territories). The announcement is below:

Thankfully this announcement does not indicate that Horikoshi is dealing with any major health issues that would necessitate a longer break, but fans of the series would want the creator to take as much time as necessary for a full recovery. If Horikoshi’s ready to go back to work within a week, then fans will undoubtedly be ready to continue on through the events of the Final Act of the series. It’s been an intense ride thus far, but the newest chapter does tease the next stage of this massive saga.

While things have been rough for Izuku Midoriya with every chapter since the Final Act begun, the latest string of chapters have offered a glimmer of hope as he realized he no longer has to bear the full brunt of this effort against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One anymore. But as the manga shifts in a new direction, it’s still very unclear as to where the series is planning to go from here. At least it won’t be too long of a wait before the next chapter!

But what do you think? How are you liking My Hero Academia’s Final Act so far? What are you hoping to see next in future chapters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!