My Hero Academia Manga Confirms Return Date

My Hero Academia has confirmed the manga’s return date! It was reported earlier this week that Kohei Horikoshi would be taking a sudden break from the series to focus on his health, and this was later confirmed to be the case when Shueisha announced that the series would be taking a short hiatus. Thankfully by the sounds of things, the hiatus for the series would not be lasting for long. In other good news, Shueisha confirmed that Horikoshi would already be returning to work for the next chapter of the series in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

My Hero Academia has confirmed that the series will be returning for Chapter 326 of the series on Saturday, September 18th in Japan. For fans outside of Japan, we’ll be seeing it hit with all of the other new chapters in Shonen Jump on Friday, September 17th. So while the series had to miss out on releasing this past weekend, it won’t be that much longer before we get to finally see what’s to come in the next big chapter for the series. Check out the promo for the chapter below as spotted by @Atsushi101X on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Atsushi101X/status/1437073369774522376?s=20

The team behind the series released a statement about My Hero Academia’s sudden break as well, “To all our readers, we thank you for always reading and loving My Hero Academia,” the statement began. “Because of the creator’s health, My Hero Academia is having a break in this issue. We apologize to all the readers who were looking forward to it. My Hero Academia is included on this issue’s survey postcard, but that’s because we weren’t able to alter it on time. We’re sorry about that. We expect the next chapter to be part of the [Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 42], releasing on September 18th. We continue to count on your support for the series.”

The series is getting ready for the next phase of the Final Act as Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes poise themselves for the next move against the villains, so it won’t be much longer before we see what comes next. But what do you think? How are you liking My Hero Academia‘s manga these days? What do you hope to see in the Final Act next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!