My Hero Academia Stuns With Izuku’s Tearful Promise

My Hero Academia stunned with Izuku Midoriya’s tearful promise with the newest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series! Izuku has been put through one intense trial after another since the Final Act of the series officially begun, and the burden of One For All has begun to break him down both physically and mentally. This all came to a head with the latest string of chapters that saw Katsuki Bakugo and the rest of Class 1-A actually physically having to take down Izuku in order to get him to snap out of his darker mental haze.

This was tough enough on its own, but soon things got even more intense when it was revealed that he wouldn’t even be able to take a break from all of that fighting without another type of struggle. Public opinion of him had turned, and he had been trying to bottle up all of this frustration and complicated emotion until some heartwarming words of affirmation from Ochaco Uraraka caused him to fully break down. Now even more emotionally vulnerable and broken than ever before, the newest chapter sees him muster up the courage to make an important promise to the public with tears in his eyes.

Chapter 325 of the series begins turning the public opinion back in Izuku’s favor following Ochaco’s big speech to them as it has finally opened their eyes to how much of a real burden they are placing on the backs of the heroes. While still anxious over Izuku staying at U.A. with them as a major target, they need one more affirmation to finally relent. Due to all of the rumors, they still believe their in greater danger with Izuku but they hope that letting him rest at the school with them (and taking on this perceived danger) that soon they will be able to return to a sense of normalcy.

Izuku wants this return to happiness more than anyone, really, so with tears still running down his face he makes the promise of, “Everyone is in this together with me, so yes, we’ll bring it all back.” With this, the people begin to accept him as everyone braces for whatever future that is ahead of them. Thankfully it won’t be much longer before we see what kind of future this turns out to be as the manga is already getting ready for its next big chapter!

