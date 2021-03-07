My Hero Academia Meets WandaVision with This Scarlet Witch Homage

✖

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest superhero series out there, but it does have competition these days. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has changed the shape of superheat stories for good, and WandaVision only solidified that fact with its finale. Of course, this means a lot of My Hero Academia fans are very invested in the MCU, and one fan felt it was time to mash our anime heroes with WandaVision.

The artwork comes from carriesonfishord who shared a piece of art they did some time ago. The piece, which can be found below, showcases Ochaco in a very different way. The anti-gravity heroine is seen embodying a new heroine in this shot, and she is channeling the Scarlet Witch to be specific.

As you can see, Ochaco is nailing the look with her long brunette hair and amber eyes. Her usual pink suit has been replaced with the Scarlet Witch's burgundy coat. A pair of tight black pants complete with look with Ochaco's usual shoes. And of course, she is shown using chaos magic here to lift rubble off the ground. This power is obviously different from her usual gift, but hey - it still gets the job done.

According to the artist, they felt it was time to show off the art in light of WandaVision's finale. If you are caught up with MCU television series, you will know how appropriate this artwork is. The finale ends with Wanda embracing her destined role as the Scarlet Witch, and she gets her own suit to match. Now, she is more determined than ever to control her exceptional gifts, and fans aren't surer whether they fear or love Wanda. So if there were ever a time to get this mash-up going, it would be now!

