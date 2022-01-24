My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Revisits Its First Villain

In the last few years, My Hero Academia has introduced a lot of heroes, and villains have been quick to join rank. The manga has welcomed a ton of these baddies in the last year, but fans admit they’d like to check on some old faces if given the chance. Well, it seems the powers at be heard their pleas, and a new cliffhanger just reintroduced a villain Bakugo cannot have forgotten.

The teaser came courtesy of My Hero Academia chapter 341. The update went live this past weekend to rave reviews, and its final chapter made fans do a double-take. After all, the sludge villain is shown in a group, and the bad guys are heading into the city’s heart to battle.

We don’t know exactly what the gang is up to right now, but these baddies are following the example set by All For One. The League is paving the way for bad guys to lead, and the pro heroes don’t have the numbers to keep every villain out there in check. The sludge villain is going to lean into that leniency as you can imagine, and his return will be a nasty shock.

After all, Izuku and Bakugo are bound to have some PTSD over the monster, but they are not the same kids from way back then. Bakugo has learned to hone his quirk, and Izuku now has a power of his own. All Might not be strong enough to beat the sludge monster this time, but the whole of Class 1-A could do the job. But if our baddie brings friends with him to fight, well – things are going to get rough fast.

What do you think of this little nod? Did you ever expect My Hero Academia to revisit this baddie?