My Hero Academia Teases Its Villains’ Next Big Battle

My Hero Academia is setting the stage for the villains’ next major move with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series is getting ready for the final clash between the heroes and the villains, and both sides of the equation have been steeling themselves for what’s to come. The previous string of chapters has been focused on showing how Izuku Midoriya and the heroes are readying themselves for whatever plan the villains have in motion, but the newest chapter of the series has finally given us a full look at the villains’ side of it.

The newest chapter of the series has revisited the villain side of the conflict after the brief glimpses we had seen from All For One and Tomura Shigaraki during the fight with Star and Stripe. After teasing that Spinner would be playing a major part in what’s to come as he’s become an icon to those with the Heteromorph quirks just like him, it seems that now the villains are actually kicking that grand plan into action with the final moments of the newest chapter of the manga series as well.

Chapter 341 of the series revisits the cave hideout where All For One and Tomura Shigaraki are recovering their joint bodies, and Spinner is worried over what comes next. Skeptic explains to him that Spinner has become an icon to those in society who began to rebel following the Paranormal Liberation Front War and the Tartarus prison escape, and thus he needs to inspire them in order to rouse them all to the villains’ side for what is to come next. But he’s only worried about doing whatever it takes for Shigaraki’s sake.

With Shigaraki giving the order, however, Spinner puts aside his worries over how big everything has seemed to get, and it’s essentially now his time to inspire the villains and those wanting to change society for their benefit to move ahead towards whatever the next grand plan is. Given that we’re going to get one final all out war between the heroes and the villains before it’s all said and done, this final plan of theirs is likely going to change everything.

But what do you think? What grand plan do you think the villains have in mind next? What are you hoping to see the villains do with their next major conflict with the heroes? How do you think it will all go down? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!