My Hero Academia: You’re Next to Get Special Manga One Shot

My Hero Academia: You’re Next is only a few weeks away from hitting theaters in Japan and is set to arrive in North America this October. Like the previous three feature-length films, Deku and Class 1-A will be taking on a deadly threat that didn’t make an appearance in the main television series. Despite Dark Might not being a part of the final arc, the dark doppelganger has already been shown to be quite the threat to Class 1-A in promotional material. To help celebrate the release, My Hero Academia: You’re Next is also getting into the manga game as a special release is scheduled to arrive with the next Shonen Jump chapter.

My Hero Academia’s films so far include My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission. As has been shown by creator Kohei Horikoshi in the past, these movies did take place inside of the series’ continuity as various characters, heroic and villainous, have made appearances. With the main manga set to end next month, it will be interesting to see who Horikoshi will bring back for the grand finale as shonen fans prepare themselves for the end.

Poster for My Hero Academia: You’re Next

My Hero Academia: You’re Next’s Manga Arrival

The upcoming one-shot, titled “Connect To The Day”, will release in the next chapter of the main My Hero Academia manga. At present, the length is set to be sixteen pages though the specific story that the chapter will be focusing on remains a mystery.

If you want to learn more about the fourth film and the fight against Dark Might, here’s how Studio Bones describes the movie, “An all-out war between the two. Izuku confronts Shigaraki Tomura, who has acquired a terrifying power, and they clash violently. Both sides suffered heavy damage, and the battle came to an end with Shigaraki’s retreat, but the time for the two sides to meet again was fast approaching. In a society devastated by the effects of this all-out war, a mysterious giant fortress suddenly appeared, swallowing up towns and people one after another. Then, a man reminiscent of a “symbol of peace” stood before Izuku and his friends…”

