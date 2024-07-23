My Hero Academia Creator Teases “Final Stretch” Ahead of the Manga’s Finale

After a decade with fans, My Hero Academia is ready to wrap its story. Earlier this year, creator Kohei Horikoshi confirmed their intentions to end the hit Shonen Jump series, and the countdown is nearing its end. My Hero Academia will end at the start of August, and now, Horikoshi is teasing fans about the final stretch before them.

The update comes from Horikoshi himself as Viz Media did an interview with the series creator. It was there the My Hero Academia was asked to address fans in light of the incoming finale. So if you want to hear how Horikoshi feels about the ending, you can read his note below:

“We’re in the final stretch of the manga serialization. There aren’t many chapters left, but I want to ensure that the readers feel it’s worth sticking with to the end. Your tough but warm support keeps me going, so please continue reading!”

As you can see, Horikoshi is ready to round out My Hero Academia, and it will not take long before its final chapter drops. The manga is expected to end on August 5 barring any last-minute delays. In the past month, Horikoshi has pushed slowly towards the finale with an expanded epilogue, and its most recent update focused on Ochaco. If you are not caught up with the series, you can always find My Hero Academia on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the superhero series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

