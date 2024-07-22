My Hero Academia Unites Deku and Shigaraki for Volume 41 Cover Art

My Hero Academia is now gearing up for the final chapter of the manga, but the newest cover art for Volume 41 of the series is hyping up the fight between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki! My Hero Academia went through the toughest ordeal it ever has this year as fans witnessed the final fights between the heroes and villains. Now that this Summer has kicked off the final slate of chapters for Kohei Horikoshi’s manga franchise overall, it’s also a great time to look back and see just how far Deku has come in those fights against Shigaraki and the others.

Releasing onto shelves in Japan beginning on August 2nd, My Hero Academia Volume 41 will be collecting the next few chapters of the manga showcasing the final fight between Deku and Shigaraki. The cover art for the volume itself depicts a fairly notable collision between the two of them that doesn’t necessarily reflect what happened directly in the series, but instead shows a new perspective on this fight in particular. But it’s still very much a cool look at the fight, and you can check out the cover art for My Hero Academia Volume 41 below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/myheroacademia/status/1815206378689966183

When Will My Hero Academia End?

My Hero Academia‘s manga will be officially coming to an end with the release of Chapter 430 on August 5th in Japan. If you wanted to check out the final couple of chapters as they release overseas, you can catch up with My Hero Academia on Viz Media’s digital Shonen jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi shared the following message about its grand finale, “Sorry for taking a two week break! I had some schedules overlap each other like a mille feuille! This series will end in 5 chapters. You might be thinking ‘there’s still 5 chapters to go?!’ or ‘only 5 chapters left?!’ but no matter which one you’re thinking, I will strive to make an amazing five chapters that everyone can enjoy!”

Horikoshi’s message continued with, “Along with Deku and the others! While the past 10 years or so were not without its bumps in the road, the fact I was able to continue Deku and co’s story is all thanks to you, the reader! It was like a dream. Thank you all, truly! Anyway, I’ll see you in the next Jump edition!”