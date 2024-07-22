My Hero Academia: You’re Next Drops New Promo Ahead of Launch

My Hero Academia has come a long way over the past decade. From its mainline series to its prequel and TV series, we have seen our heroes overcome huge obstacles. This August, My Hero Academia will test its stars in all-new ways thanks to its next movie, and we have been given a special look at My Hero Academia: You’re Next ahead of its debut.

As you can see, a new promo for My Hero Academia: You’re Next has been released. The reel, which can be seen below, brings All Might center stage as we’re shown his incredible legacy. Of course, we know this upcoming film will threaten everything the Symbol of Peace built. Dark Might, an original villain, will debut in My Hero Academia: You’re Next. It seems the obsessive foe wants to carry the legacy All Might made, but his demented vision for the future will put the world at risk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, My Hero Academia: You’re Next is set to premiere in Japan on August 2, so the film is in its final stretch. As for its global debut, the movie is looking to hit theaters ASAP. In North America, Toho International will distribute the film stateside starting October 11. The movie will be screened in theaters subbed and dubbed, so fans better be sure they book their preferred version!

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will usher in the anime’s fourth film, and this feature looks more intense than anything we have seen to date. The movie nestles between seasons six and seven of the anime, so netizens will want to brush up on the TV series if they’re shaky on their lore. You can find My Hero Academia streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

Are you excited for this new My Hero Academia movie? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!