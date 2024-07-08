My Hero Academia Creator Explains How Dark Might Came to Life

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be introducing a villainous take on All Might with the new movie, and the creator behind it all explained how Dark Might came to life in the first place! My Hero Academia will be returning to theaters across Japan later this Summer with its next major conflict, and fans have been curious to see more of the time in between the events of the Season 6 episodes and the now unfolding Season 7. But while My Hero Academia’s war is ending in both the anime and manga, there’s a question of just how big of an impact this new villain can have right in the middle of it all.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be hitting theaters in Japan this August, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi detailed how Dark Might was conceived as the villain in a recent interview with Da Vinci magazine (as translated by @shibuyasmash on X). Noting how screenwriter Yosuke Kuroda had a plan for a potential evil version of All Might while working out the route for the next movie, Horikoshi then made it a full Dark Might that helped to fill in the gaps of the story the screenwriter was dealing with for the new movie.

“I brought it up casually, like ‘What about a villain like this?‘” Horikoshi began. “But now that I think about it, there was a ‘Black All Might’ idea in the plot proposals that Kuroda-san had come up with. So I probably had that vaguely in mind. I also thought it would look good to add flowers or something stylish like that. I think we discussed how it would be interesting to change the ‘colors’.” As for Kuroda’s end of things, they noted how Horikoshi had been previously discussed the idea of a villain that misinterpreted what “connections” are between people before Horikoshi presented the Dark Might design. So it all came together for the final project!

It won’t be too long before we see the new movie in action, however, as My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be releasing in Japan on August 2nd before releasing in North America beginning on October 11th. Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music.