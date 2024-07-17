My Hero Academia: You’re Next Hypes Debut With Red Carpet Promo

My Hero Academia: You’re Next might feature a dark doppelganger of All Might taking center stage but he’s surprisingly well-dressed for a “Symbol of Fear”. There are still many mysteries surrounding the fourth film’s villain though one thing is for sure, Deku and his superhero friends are going to have their work cut out for them. While the film is set to hit Japan this August, and this October in North America, My Hero Academia is already preparing for its red carpet with a promo that highlights specific merchandise that arise from the fourth film of the franchise.

As many anime fans know, My Hero Academia’s manga will end next month as creator Kohei Horikoshi has made it clear that he is bringing the story of Deku and UA Academy to a close. Luckily, this doesn’t mean that anime fans have to bid a fond farewell to Class 1-A at the same time as the seventh season of the television series has not been confirmed to be its grand finale. On that same note, My Hero Academia: You’re Next hasn’t been confirmed to be the final film of the franchise though it will be interesting to see how many additional movies the shonen franchise will release in the future.

My Hero Academia Hits The Red Carpet

In Japan, a variety of merchandise will be released featuring the heroes, and villains, wearing their finest attire as if they were hitting the red carpet themselves. While this merch hasn’t been confirmed to hit the West, anime fans usually never say never when it comes to the medium’s exponential growth in North America.

If you want to learn more about the upcoming film that will pit the young crime fighters against Dark Might, here’s how Studio Bones describes the story of You’re Next, “An all-out war between the two. Izuku confronts Shigaraki Tomura, who has acquired a terrifying power, and they clash violently. Both sides suffered heavy damage, and the battle came to an end with Shigaraki’s retreat, but the time for the two sides to meet again was fast approaching. In a society devastated by the effects of this all-out war, a mysterious giant fortress suddenly appeared, swallowing up towns and people one after another. Then, a man reminiscent of a “symbol of peace” stood before Izuku and his friends…”

