My Hero Academia Epilogue Gives Deku New Costume

My Hero Academia is now working through the final few chapters before the manga comes to an end, and the latest chapter of the epilogue has revealed Izuku Midoriya’s final hero costume for the series! Earlier this Summer, My Hero Academia ended the fight against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One and kicked off a special epilogue arc fleshing out the immediate fallout of the final war against the villains. Each chapter of this epilogue thus far showcases how much impact these fights have had on the young heroes of the former Class 1-A, and that’s most true for Deku himself.

As My Hero Academia continues to set up the grand finale for Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series overall, the epilogue has started to reveal how Deku and the others are moving into their second year of U.A. Academy and begin the long path towards a full recovery. For Deku, part of that journey is getting a new hero costume for this new era and it’s a return to form. No longer the tattered or ragged costume we had seen him in during the war, Deku has gotten a fresh look as the series readies for its end.

Deku’s new hero costume in My Hero Academia Chapter 428

My Hero Academia Chapter 428: Deku Starts Recovery

My Hero Academia Chapter 428 sees Class 2-A head back out into the city to help clean and rebuild. Each of the young heroes are handling their tasks, and Deku is still very much a part of the class thanks to the final embers of One For All still within him. For this new era, Deku has gotten a new hero costume. Unfortunately, he’s lost some of the important elements from the previous versions like Gran Torino’s cape, but it’s instead traded for a cleaner return to form that wipes away all of that previous struggle.

It’s a clean look for Deku that will serve as his final one for the series, but that could change within the final couple of chapters. There could be some kind of time skip showcasing new designs for each of the young heroes before it’s all over, but for now, this will likely serve as Deku’s final look as a hero student. But with only two chapters left before it all ends, My Hero Academia could have some even bigger changes for Deku planned with its grand finale.