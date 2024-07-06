My Hero Academia: You’re Next Announces U.S. Release Date

It’s official! My Hero Academia: You’re Next is going live later this year, and all eyes are on its global launch. Today, the team at Toho International has confirmed plans to bring the movie to the United States. The North American release for My Hero Academia: You’re Next will take place on October 11, so fans can mark the premiere on their calendar.

Exclusively, ComicBook heard from Koji Ueda, the president of Toho International, as they celebrated the movie’s North American release. “We fully recognize a major driving force behind the success of Godzilla Minus One was the way the passionate fan community embraced the film. As the distributor for the North American release, Toho International’s goal was to treat the release as seriously as any other, giving it the respect it deserved and that the community who has embraced the franchise for so many years equally deserved.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As the North American distributor for My Hero Academia: You’re Next, we look to do the same with yet another beloved Japanese franchise, tapping into the fan community to help amplify awareness of the film while also taking a wide theatrical release approach,” Ueda continued.

As for the movie’s North American launch, My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be released both subbed and dubbed.

Now when it comes to My Hero Academia, this new movie stands as its fourth. The anime began its film journey with My Hero Academia: Two Heroes in 2018. In the following years, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and My hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission have come forward. Now, Toho International is ready to bring the anime’s fourth film to North American audiences, so netizens can look forward to its October launch.

If you are not familiar with My Hero Academia, no sweat! The anime is working through season seven right now, and you can find the show streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the hit superhero series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

Are you ready to check out this new My Hero Academia movie in theaters? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!